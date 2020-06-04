The National Teaching Council will on Sunday, 21st June 2020 organise the Teacher Licensure Examination.

According to the Council, this fourth edition of the examination is for the 14,584 teachers who registered in March but could not write due to the outbreak of Coronavirus.

The Public Relations Officer of the National Teaching Council, Dennis Osei-Owusu said all three papers will be written on the same day.

“We are going to make sure all the safety protocols are observed. That is the more reason we changed some of the centres. So as we speak, we have moved from the classrooms. We have now taken them to halls where we can have enough spaces.”

The NTC postponed the exams for March 2020 in accordance with the President’s directive for suspension of all mass gatherings following the outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

The licensure examination is designed and conducted by the NTC to ensure that there is an improvement in teaching.

It is also aimed at promoting professionalism in teaching.

The first examination came off from September 10-12, 2018 and it covered essential teaching skills, numeracy (basic calculation) and literacy (verbal aptitude and essay writing).

The examination applies to all teachers who hold the Diploma in Basic Education (DBE), Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) or a post-graduate Diploma in Education (PGDE) who want to be employed by the Ghana Education Service.

The examination has been criticised by some persons including former President John Dramani Mahama who has argued that an improvement in the quality of teaching and examinations at the Colleges of Education is more important than the licensure examination.

He has promised to scrap the examination if voted into power.

Teachers pass 2019 exam

The 2019 teacher licensure exam recorded a 78.2 percent pass rate representing 27,171 out of 34,724 teachers who sat for the examination.

This means 21.8 percent of the teachers, representing 7,553 teachers failed the exam, according to the NTC.