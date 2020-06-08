Sixty-five aspirants are going unopposed in the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary primaries slated for June 20, 2020.
The list of unopposed aspirants includes Defence Minister; Dominic Nitiwul, Minister for Education; Matthew Opoku Prempeh and Minister for Works and Housing; Samuel Atta Akyea who are vying for the Bimbilla, Manhyia South and Abuakwa South seats respectively.
This is the 4th time Mr. Prempeh is seeking to become a Member of Parliament for that constituency.
The party on April 14, 2020, suspended its planned April 25, 2020, parliamentary primaries indefinitely in accordance with the President’s ban on public gatherings in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic in Ghana.
Many parliamentary aspirants subsequently suspended their campaigns due to the decision.
But with the easing of some of the COVID-19 induced restrictions, some aspirants have resumed their campaigns.
The party seeks to use the primaries to elect parliamentary candidates in constituencies where it has sitting Members of Parliament, ahead of the 2020 general elections.
The party at a Steering Committee meeting held on Monday [June 1, 2020], however, agreed to hold the election in electoral areas rather than at the constituency level in order to ensure social distancing.
The June 20 primaries will be held in 168 constituencies across the country.