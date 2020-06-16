Sheila Bartels, a New Patriotic Party parliamentary aspirant for Ablekuma North, has urged people asking her to abandon her parliamentary ambition because her father served as the Member of the area, to desist from doing that.

“I think that it is a bit childish when somebody says your father has done it so you should not do it. Nobody started off saying this is a legacy that should be given to me,” she said on the Point Blank segment on Eyewitness News.

Her father, Kwamena Bartels, was elected MP for the Ablekuma North constituency in 1996 and served for three terms.

“My father came in and did his bit, but as a citizen of Ghana and somebody who grew up in Ablekuma North, I look around me and I see so many things I can also do to help make the constituency better.”

In her view, her move to serve has been informed by a desire to channel her efforts towards ensuring “impact in her community”.

“It is not so much as my father did this and did that. It is about what can I do, what value can I also bring,” Sheila Bartels stated.

Sheila Bartels already has some regard in the NPP because of her role in mobilising an independent volunteer campaign organization known as The HOPE Campaign ahead of the 2016 election.

The HOPE Campaign is viewed by some as being instrumental in ensuring that the electorate could connect with the NPP campaign message for 2016.

Sheila Bartels will be contesting against the incumbent MP, Nana Akua Owusu Afriyeh, John Kojo Agbotey, and Kwadwo Poku Adjei-Barwuah.