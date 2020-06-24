The New Patriotic Party (NPP) says it will acclaim President Nana Akufo-Addo as its flagbearer for the 2020 polls on Saturday, June 27, 2020.

The General Secretary of the party, John Boadu in a statement said the acclamation by the National Council will be done after a meeting with the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC).

President Akufo-Addo, whose first term in office expires in January 2021, was the only person to file nomination for the flagbearer position when the party opened nominations earlier this year.

Being the sole candidate, he was expected to be acclaimed at a National Congress but according to John Boadu, that cannot be done due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Given the constraints of Covid-19 and the resulting restrictions on public gatherings, the President will, in line with resolution of the party’s National Council, be acclaimed before the National Council on Saturday. After his acclamation, the President shall, in consultation with the National Council, nominate his Running Mate for the 2020 General Elections,” the party said.

Nana Addo names running mate

Akufo-Addo after filing his nomination in February named his current vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as his running mate.

According to Nana Akufo-Addo, there was no need thinking about who to select as his running mate.

“Our party rules demand that you need to choose a vice-presidential nominee as soon as you are declared a flagbearer. This is not something we need to think so much about. As soon as I am declared as flagbearer, I am going with this same man. Dr. Mahamamudu Bawumia is the same man I’m running with. Still maintained, not changed,” said President Akufo-Addo