The Accra Indie FilmFest (AiF) will be hosting their second edition of the festival virtually.

The film festival brings together young and independent filmmakers from around the world to showcase their works and to also network with others.

However, due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and the call for people to avoid large gatherings, management of the AIF has taken the decision to hold the 2020 edition of the festival online.

The management of the Accra Indie Filmfest in a press statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, Edward Gyasi, the event will take place from July 20th to 26th, 2020.

The maiden edition of the festival was held in 2019.

The management of Accra Indie Filmfest (AiF) wants to inform the general public that, the 2nd edition of the festival is slated for July 20th to 26th, 2020 and it will be hosted virtually.

After successfully running the first edition of the festival in 2019, there came the much anticipation for the next edition of the festival where the world was preparing to meet in Accra to witness the creative geniuses of young and independent filmmakers across the world.

However, the world is currently experiencing a global pandemic (coronavirus) and one of the key preventive protocols advised by the World Health Organization (WHO) is social distancing. This simply means the prevention of large gatherings.

In order to aid the fight of coronavirus, the management of the festival deems it a responsibility to specially treat film lovers by taking the film festival to their homes. The festival is tying up all muscles to host a 6 day long free streaming event on YouTube. The first 5 days will include film screenings, film workshops and industry conversations and the final day as a digital awards night on zoom and all festival’s social media handles.

Further details regarding the festival will be available on the festival’s website at www.accraindiefilmfest.com. Kindly subscribe to the festival’s YouTube channel and follow all the social media handles to be part of this new generational film experience.

2nd June 2020.

Edward Gyasi

