The Ahafo Region has recorded a case of COVID-19. This means that all the 16 regions in Ghana have recorded cases of the novel Coronavirus disease.

This was confirmed by the Ghana Health Service in its latest update on the disease on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

Ghana’s total COVID-19 case count has increased to 10,201, per the latest update.

This implies that 291 new cases have been recorded since the last update on June 8.

These developments were captured on the Ghana Health Service’s (GHS) website.

According to the Ghana Health Service, a total of 233,734 tests have been done so far.

The update also added that the number of recovered persons has increased to 3,755 from the previous 3,645 while the death count remains at 48.

Regional breakdown

The Greater Accra Region is still leading the chart with 6,521 cases, followed by the Ashanti and Western Regions with 1,799 and 778 cases respectively.

Cases per Region

Greater Accra Region – 6,521

Ashanti Region – 1,799

Western Region – 778

Central Region – 539

Eastern Region – 175

Volta Region – 158

Western North Region – 74

Upper East Region – 42

Oti Region – 38

Northern Region – 37

Upper West Region – 22

Bono East Region – 13

North East Region – 2

Savannah Region – 1

Bono Region – 1

Ahafo Region – 1

