Akesse Brempong’s newest Afrobeat single, ‘Blessed’ which features Joe Mettle, has already won the hearts of music lovers.

It shot him up to the number 1 trending position on Apple Music a few days after its release.

The single which comes along with visuals has gotten rave reviews since its release in the early hours of 2nd June 2020.

Following its heavy publicity and widespread anticipation, the masses couldn’t help but get enough of not just the single but the entire personality, artistry and songs of the Akesse Brempong brand.

Akesse Brempong brings a refreshing feel of music to my lovers with his Afrobeat style.

Watch the video below: