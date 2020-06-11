Ghana’s president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has extended the condolences of the people of Ghana and that of himself to the people of the Republic of Burundi on the passing of their president, His Excellency Pierre Nkurunziza.

President Akufo-Addo in a tweet on Thursday, June 11, 2020, said, “The Ghanaian people and I extend our deepest condolences to the Government and people of the Republic of Burundi, on the sad news of the death of their President, His Excellency Pierre Nkurunziza. May his soul rest in perfect peace.”

Akufo-Addo’s tweet

President Pierre Nkurunziza, aged 55, died of a heart attack on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

The late Mr. Nkurunziza was due to hand over the reins of power in August 2020 to the winner of the May’s presidential election after ruling the East African nation for 15 years.

