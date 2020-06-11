The President, Nana Akufo-Addo has promoted a total of 1,248 police officers. They were promoted following a recommendation from the Police Council.

Those promoted include Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mr. David Agyemang Adjem, Deputy Ashanti Regional Police Commander who has been elevated to the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) effective 1st January 2020.

Three Doctors, Desmond M. Addo, Christiana A. Asare and Samuel Ofori all of the Police Hospital have also been promoted from Chief Superintendents to the rank of ACPs with the approval of the Police Council, effective 1st June 2020.

1,244 Junior Police Officers of various ranks have also been promoted in accordance with the Police Service Regulation 2012 (C.I.76).

Those promoted include five Inspectors who are now Chief Inspectors, 1,224 Corporals promoted as Sergeants; five Lance Corporals whose promotions were withheld due to cases pending against them; four officers who were inadvertently left out of the recent Administrative Promotions; three persons whose promotions were deferred and two others who have also been reinstated after acquittal from disciplinary charges.

A statement from the police posted on their Facebook page expressed the IGP’s congratulatory to all the promoted officers.

The last mass promotion that took place within the police service was in January 2020 when over 6,000 officers of the ranks of Inspector, Sergeant, Corporal, Lance Corporal and Constable were promoted to their next higher ranks.

390 Inspectors have however had their promotion to the rank of Chief Inspectors backdated to July 1, 2019, due to administrative adjustments.