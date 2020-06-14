The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to address Ghanaians on the country’s management of COVID-19 at 8 pm.

Calls for a public briefing on Ghana’s COVID-19 management has intensified in the wake of a consistent spike in cases over the past week.

Ghana’s case count has risen by more than 1,000 over a period of one week, fuelling suggestions that the spike may be due to a failure to adhere to safety protocols.

Some have attributed the sharp rise to community spread while others believe the easing of restrictions could be a contributing factor.

Despite concerns about the easing restrictions, the Special Advisor on Health at the Presidency, Dr. Anthony Nsiah Asare has justified the move, explaining that it is a strategic move aimed at sustaining social and economic activities.

Ghana’s COVID-19 case count currently stands at 11,422, according to the Ghana Health Service’s update on Sunday, June 14, 2020.

The Greater Accra Region is leading with 6,997 cases followed by the Ashanti Region with 2,021 cases.

The President’s address will be delivered a day after it emerged that the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyemang Manu had tested positive for Coronavirus.

