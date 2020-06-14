The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has wished Ghana’s Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman Manu, a speedy recovery from COVID-19.

“Let us wish our hardworking Minister for Health, Hon. Kwaku Agyeman Manu, MP for Dormaa Central, a speedy recovery from the virus, which he contracted in the line of duty, and is in a stable condition,” the president said.

President Akufo-Addo made the remark on Sunday, June 14, 2020 during his 11th address to the nation on goverment’s fight against Coronavirus pandemic in Ghana.