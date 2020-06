One Innocential Yiran has been reported missing by her family.

Her brother reported her missing on May 26 after she left their South Legon residence.

She was dressed in an outfit with deep green mixed with light green and pink.

Innocential Yiran was wearing sandals with cross beads on her feet.

Aside from contacting the police, persons with any lead to her whereabouts can contact 0209256045 or 0267447911 or 0244107133.