The planning committee of the Ghana Beverage Awards (GBA) has announced that all is ready for the fourth edition of the awards to be organized virtually in adherence to the stipulated COVID-19 protocols and to ensure the safety of all its stakeholders. GBA 2019 will be streamed live on TV and online on 13th June, 2020 at 6pm.

Under the theme “Inspiring Excellence in Ghana’s Beverage Industry” the awards aim to promote both local and foreign beverages as well as the participation of small-scale beverage enterprises in Ghana.

Nominations were closed to the general public and all beverage companies in February this year with voting for the prestigious product of the year award ending on 20th March.

Chief Executive Officer of Global Media Alliance Group (GMA), Mr. Ernest Boateng spoke on the preparedness of the awards committee ahead of the awards;

“We are ready to organise a seamless event which will celebrate the hard work of all the players in the beverage industry in the year under review. We also want to assure our patrons that the virtual awards will maintain the world-class standard they and our stakeholders are used to without losing the prominence and prestige associated with the awards” he expressed.

In a lead up to this year’s awards, a beverage Industry Tour was organized for the GBA board to visit nominated companies to familiarize with their work and practices. This initiative is one of the new activities which was introduced in the build-up to the 2019 Awards Night.

This year, GBA has introduced two new categories; Local Beverage Advertisement of the Year and International Liqueur of the Year. The addition of the new categories is to acknowledge feedback from stakeholders, particularly consumers who have been instrumental in the nominations phase. The Local Beverage Advert of the Year Award goes to the brand in the year under review that is enjoying massive public appeal with its creative publicity.

The Ghana Beverage Awards is organized by Global Media Alliance. Supporting partners are the Food Research Institute (FRI) under CSIR, Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Consumer Protection Agency and the Food and Beverage Association of Ghana (FABAG).

Other partners for this year’s awards include Perception Management International, Telande, Sunseekers Tours, Archbert Media, Kencity Media Group, Citi FM, Daily Graphic, The Chronicle, Business 24, Ghanaweb, The Publisher, GTV and GTV Sports +