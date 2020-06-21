The premises of the residence of the Nigerian High Commission in Ghana located at Osu Ringway in Accra was on Friday night invaded by some armed men.

They are said to have broken through the locked gate with a bulldozer and pulled down parts of a building under construction on the compound.

When Citi News got to the scene on Saturday morning, there was evidence of forceful entry and tyre marks on the ground of the heavy-duty vehicle that had been there.

The one-storey structure upon completion was to serve as accommodation for staff of the High Commission as well as stranded Nigerians in Ghana.

The security man on duty at the time, Emmanuel Nartey, was one of the eyewitnesses to the demolition act.

The Acting Nigerian High Commissioner to Ghana, whose official residence shares a compound with the demolished building, also witnessed the demolition.

She was, however, unavailable for comments at the time of the Citi News visit.

Some Nigerian residents in Ghana who turned up at the scene on Saturday morning were troubled by the incident.

Attempts to reach the Ghana Police Service for comments on the matter haven’t been successful.