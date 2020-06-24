One person has been confirmed dead after a confrontation between military officers and illegal miners at Petransa in the Asante Akyem Central Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The officers were deployed to stop the illegal miners from trespassing on a concession belonging to the Owere Mines, a mining company in the area.

In 2017, two illegal miners died after a mining pit collapsed on about 14 miners in that same area.

According to police officials, details of the recent incident are scanty.

But Citi News understands that there has been military reinforcement to avert further disturbances.