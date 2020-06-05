Two construction workers have died after a wall collapsed on them at Small Dome, Ashongman Estates a suburb of Accra.

One other worker has been hospitalised and is in a critical condition.

Citi News gathers that the incident occurred a little after 7 am on Friday when the workers, constructing drainage in the area, had reported to the site for work.

Due to rains a day earlier, it is believed that the wall they were working close to was weak and collapsed on them trapping them underneath.

According to an eyewitness, residents came together to rescue the victims but realised that one had died on the spot.

Confirming the development to Citi News, the Accra Regional Police PRO, DSP Effia Tenge said one of the victims, who is still alive is receiving treatment t the 37 Military Hospital.

“This morning around 8 am, the police had a distress call to the effect that a wall had collapsed on some workers at a road construction site at Ashongman Estate. The police proceeded there and found that the wall had collapsed on three of the workers who were working at the site. Two of them were taken to the hospital but one died immediately upon arrival at the Ashongman Estate community hospital. One of them who was also in critical condition was also referred to the 37 Military Hospital. However one also died on the site,” she said.