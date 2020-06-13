The Member of Parliament for New Juaben South, Mark Assibey Yeboah has petitioned the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu over what he calls an attempt to tamper with the constituency’s album ahead of the party’s parliamentary primaries.

The MP has asked Mr. Boadu to use his office to ensure that the “sanctity of the constituency album is preserved.”

Mr. Yeboah pointed out that it will be advisable for the party to “act swiftly to help stem the current unease that is beginning to sweep through the constituency.”

The NPP has set Saturday, June 20, 2020, for its suspended presidential and parliamentary primaries.

The election which was supposed to have come off on April 25, 2020, was postponed indefinitely due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country and the related restrictive measures announced by the President.

At a Steering Committee meeting held on Monday [June 1, 2020], the party agreed to hold the election in electoral areas rather than at the constituency level in order to ensure social distancing.

NPP was to use the primaries to elect parliamentary candidates in constituencies where it has sitting Members of Parliament, ahead of the 2020 general elections.

Many parliamentary aspirants suspended their campaigns due to the decision.

But with the easing of some of the COVID-19 induced restrictions, some aspirants have resumed their campaigns.

Fifty-one women will be contesting, while sixty-five will go unopposed in the primaries.

