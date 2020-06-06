Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia will on Monday, June 8, 2020 launch a new single digital payment platform to enhance government digitization agenda.

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah who disclosed this in Accra on Friday said the introduction of the single digital platform dubbed Ghana.GOV is an addition to the Akufo-Addo administration’s digitization of the economy.

Ghana.GOV will provide a single point of access to all services of ministries, departments and agencies of government.

Mr. Nkrumah said, in highlighting the benefits of this new single payment platform, Dr. Bawumia will also use the ceremony to highlight the three main benefits of the payment platform.

“These include growth in government revenue collections, deepening expenditure savings, and helping our fight against corruption by reducing human interface in the administration of public services,” he said.

The government has already rolled out similar digitization platforms which include National Digital Property Addressing System which provides Ghanaians with a unique permanent digital address linked to postcodes, the introduction of paperless port operations, the integrated e-immigration system, e-procurement, e-parliament, e-justice, e-cabinet and smart workplaces among other initiatives, which are all at various stages of implementation and the development of an interoperability system to integrate government databases.

The Minister said “all these represent significant milestones by the Akufo-Addo administration in Ghana’s journey to digitization.”

He added that it is the expectation of the government that the introduction of the Ghana.GOV digital payment platform will be utilized by all stakeholders for maximum benefit.