Earlier this year, leading online sports firm Betway unveiled a ground breaking initiative dubbed the Betway 12th Man. The Betway 12th Man, which was set up in partnership with Ghanaian football legend, Stephen Appiah, is a sports development initiative specifically targeted at ex-football professionals.

Ten ex-footballers are embarking on a life changing journey which will see them graduate with a variety of skills and qualifications to increase their chances of employment.

The ten participants are Yaw Amankwah Mireku, Adwoa Bayor, Abass Hamdiya, Ali Jarrah,Awudu Issaka,Dan Quaye, Isaac Amoako, Lydia Ankrah, Patrick Villars and Peter Ofori Quaye.

The Betway 12th Man was put on hold due to the restrictions on public gatherings as a result of the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to this, participants had an opportunity to go through their first workshop, where industry experts took them through sessions in Adult Education, Information Technology, Broadcasting and Crisis Communication Management.

Among the resource persons were ace broadcaster, Kwabena Yeboah and former Ghana Football Association (GFA) Vice President, Fred Pappoe.

The Betway 12th Man workshops continued this week with participants being taken through educational sessions on COVID-19, entrepreneurship, leadership and strategy.

Speaking to the media, Kwabena Oppong Nkrumah was happy to see the Betway 12th Man workshops return. He reiterated the importance of this initiative towards sports development in Ghana.

“The Betway 12th Man workshops return this week and we are happy to see our legends back in the training sessions. Betway takes pride in honoring and upskilling our football heroes who have done so much for our country. We will continue to ensure social distancing and personal hygiene protocols are adhered toduring this period.”

Other workshops scheduled for later this month will include training programs on Marketing, Project Management and Sports Management.

An elated Ali Jarrah said the workshops on entrepreneurship, club administration, leadership and strategy have been very beneficial as it supports how he runs his goalkeeping academy.

“The past two days have been very fruitful, we have gone through sessions on the day to day management of sports establishments, entrepreneurship and leadership. This will have a positive change on how I run my academy.”

About the Betway Group

The Betway Group is a leading provider of first-class entertainment across sports betting and casino. Launched in 2006, the company operates across a number of regulated online markets and holds licences in Kenya, Uganda, Ghana, South Africa, Zambia, Mozambique and Nigeria.

Betway prides itself on providing its customers with a bespoke, fun and informed betting experience, supported by a safe and secure environment. Sports Betting Group Ghana Limited powered by Betway is licensed by the Gaming Commission of Ghana.

Betway is also the official principal sponsor of Ashanti Gold SC, Aduana Stars FC and Liberty Professionals FC.

