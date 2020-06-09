The General Overseer of Hezekiah Prayer Ministries, Kwabena Owusu Agyei is in the custody of the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI).

He was picked up during a live interview with Accra-based Hot FM on Tuesday morning.

The arrest follows his alleged threats on the life of the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Mensa.

The self-acclaimed prophet is also being interrogated for allegations he made against the President regarding the death of Abuakwa North MP J.B. Danquah-Adu.

Meanwhile, lawyer for the suspect, Victor Adawudu says he is yet to see his client.

The pastor reportedly warned Jean Mensa to stop the compilation of the new register or risk being killed.

His threat has sparked calls by groups and individuals for his arrest.

A group called Okyeman Youth For Development in the Eastern Region called on the National Security to sanction the pastor for threatening the EC boss.