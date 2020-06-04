Ghanaian contemporary gospel singer, Calvis Hammond has released another uplifting single titled ‘We Need You’.

This time, he teamed up with Siyanqoba Mthethwa, the former music director and producer of South Africa’s celebrated group, Joyous Celebration, to birth this beautiful, captivating, and anointed piece of art.

This song also features one of South Africa’s finest and powerful voices, Xoli Mncwango.

‘We Need You’ was co-written and composed by Emmanuel Nutsuklo, Kate Nana Esi Hammond and Calvis Hammond.

It is the daily genuine cry of our hearts to God, in a song that seeks to encourage every believer to reaffirm their faith in the leadership of our Sovereign Living God.

It invokes the Peace of God amidst the many challenges and fears we encounter. It takes just one word from Him for us to find the path to solutions for the issues of life.

Especially in these uncertain times and the days beyond, may the prayer in this song push every nation and tribe to surrender all our cares, thoughts and plans to God, through our Lord Jesus Christ.

The arrangement and production were done by Siyanqoba Mthethwa with Xoli Mncwango, Luazyl, Nomandla, Mfecane and Charles Pettingle on background vocals.