The Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) and the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) has trained 150 journalists for the upcoming 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.

A statement from CDD-Ghana on June 29, 2020, said the journalists were trained in media literacy, election reporting, and safety of journalists in a three-part series of workshops,

“The three-part series of workshops, organized in the northern, middle and southern zones (Tamale, Kumasi, and Accra, respectively), were aimed at promoting media professionalism and safety before, during and after the elections. Given the critical role of the media in the country’s democratic processes, the training also sought to enhance the media’s skills in providing accurate information, creating platforms for participatory governance and promoting peace.”

The statement further added that the journalists were selected from all 16 regions across the country.

Election 2020

Ghana goes to the polls on December 7, 2020, to elect its next president and Members of Parliament when the tenure current Executive and Parliament expires on January 7, 2020.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission has today, June 30, 2020, started the new voters’ registration for the elections.

