The CH Foundation, an independent non-profit organization, has supported the Ghana Covid-19 Private Sector Fund with US$100,000 to help complete the construction of Ghana’s first ever infectious disease isolation and treatment facility.

The CH Foundation is the charitable arm of the CH Group, an indigenous Ghanaian-owned holding company engaged in the petroleum, real estate, agribusiness and waste management industries.

Making the donation to the Ghana Covid-19 Private Sector Fund, the Chief Operating Officer of the CH Group, Cynthia Darko Acquaye, stated the company and its charitable arm recognize the importance of the infectious disease isolation and treatment centre, and the contributions it would undoubtedly make to Ghana’s fight back against the Covid-19 pandemic as well as the treatment and containment of other infectious diseases.

“Today we are going through one pandemic. We also know that our resources are limited in this country and so, to have the private sector take this initiative, to build a 100-bed infectious disease hospital, we thought that this was a noble cause that we needed to support,” Madam Acquaye said.

“Ghana’s economy can only fully flourish when among other things, health concerns have been addressed and effective remedies are put in place to prevent the spread of infectious diseases,” she added.

The Chairman of the Technical Committee of the Ghana COVID-19 Private Sector Fund, Dr. Justice Yankson, expressed gratitude to the CH Group for their donation towards the completion of the 100-bed infectious disease isolation and treatment facility, located at the Ga East Hospital in Accra.

Madam Acquaye was accompanied to the project site by Chairman of the CH Group, Kwaku Bediako, Dr. Dan Amoah, Executive Director of CH Group, Kingsley Sarpong, Managing Director of Chase Petroleum Ghana Limited, Fuseina Abu, Managing Director of Gold Key Properties, Bartholomew Darko, Managing Director of Tema Tank Farm Limited and Yaw Okyere, HR Director of CH Group.

The 100-bed infectious disease isolation and treatment facility is expected to be ready for use by the end of June this year.

It will cater for critically ill Covid-19 patients, and in subsequent years, be used to treat other infectious diseases.

It is an initiative of the Ghana Covid-19 Private Sector Fund, which was set up by some Ghanaian business executives in response to the clarion call from President Akufo-Addo for a concerted national effort to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier this week, the Fund launched a crowdfunding initiative to raise money to complete its flagship project.

With few weeks to the official opening of the facility for use, the Ghana Covid-19 Private Sector Fund says it is offering as many Ghanaians with an opportunity with the #10GhanaChallenge to be part of history by contributing as little as 10 Ghana cedis each towards the first infectious diseases treatment facility in Ghana.

The #10GhanaChallenge is mostly a social media campaign where after making a donation of 10 cedis, each donor is urged to produce a short video clip to announce their contribution and then nominate some friends to each contribute 10 Ghana cedis towards the project.

“You can donate by dialing the short code *718*25*219# on all networks and even though this is for you to donate just 10 cedis you can feel free to donate as much as you want,” Managing Trustee of the Ghana Covid-19 Private Sector, Fund Senyo Hosi said.

“Then after you’ve made your donation, you tag some of your friends on social media and challenge them to donate and share in the pride you feel.”