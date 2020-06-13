A suspected armed robber has been lynched by some Charia community members over a robbery attack.

The Upper West Regional Police Command in a statement said: “Two unidentified men suspected to be of Fulani descent, armed with single barrel guns attacked Karim Yahaya, a Fulani herdsman at his cottage at Charia and attempted to rustle his cattle.”

This followed, “an alarm raised by the wife of the victim Miriam Muyer and the community members lynched one of the suspects whilst the other managed to escape.”

On this account, the police have mounted a hunt for the accomplice.