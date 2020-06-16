The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says the Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Kofi Dzamesi does not deserve to be in office and must be resigning by now.

According to Ablakwa, almost four years in office, the Ministry has not been able to fulfil even one of the 20 promises the New Patriotic Party (NPP) made in its 2016 manifesto in relation to the chieftaincy sector.

“That’s a 0% Ministry…and the promises are not too hard — [the Ministry was] just to ensure the prompt payment of royalties due chiefs, Queen mothers and Traditional Councils. This is not a difficult one. [The Ministry was also expected to] Provide government support to the institution of Chieftancy in the performance of their duties, their evolution, and further modernization; they failed [this one too]. And what is even worrying is that after failing to deliver to the chiefs, it’s [only] insults we hear their communicators raining on the chiefs and I think the Chieftancy Minister should be resigning by now,” he said.

Mr. Ablakwa made this call on Monday, June 15, 2020, when he led a press conference organised by the NDC to assess NPP’s 2016 manifesto.

The North Tongu legislator at the media engagement also argued that the Akufo-Addo government made 631 promises in its 2016 manifesto adding that only 83 of such promises have been delivered.

NDC thus rated the Akufo-Addo government 14% [Fail] for the 83 alleged promises fulfilled.

NDC’s assertion

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Monday, June 15, 2020, assessed the NPP’s manifesto as against the promises achieved.

Ablakwa who led the presentation said the fulfilment of the NPP’s promises was woefully inadequate.

“You are given four good years of the destiny of the people and all you can do is 14 percent. And even this we have been so generous. You scored an F.”

He further accused the government of “mind-boggling” intellectual dishonesty because it was not being candid with citizens.

“You don’t even have the courage to apologise for it and try to see you make amends but you think you can lie your way through by understating the number of promises that you make.”

