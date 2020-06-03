The Christian Council of Ghana wants the Electoral Commission (EC) to reach out to all relevant stakeholders before taking a final decision on the voters’ register.

The Council says the rancour between the Electoral Commission and some political parties over the new register is not the best.

The Chairman of the Christian Council of Ghana, Most Rev. Dr. Paul Kwabena Boafo in a Citi News interview said, the EC and the political parties must reach a compromise that will be in the best interest of Ghana and for Ghanaians.

“Let us all come together and agree on what is best for Ghanaians. That is the most important issue. It is what is best for the people in Ghana and also in the interest of the country and not for selfish gains,” he said.

New voters’ register brouhaha

The Electoral Commission’s decision to compile a new voters’ register has been met with mixed reactions from the political front.

Whereas the NDC and some opposition parties including the PNC are against the decision, the NPP and 12 other political parties have backed the move.

Regardless of the resistance, the EC has decided to proceed with the exercise but subsequently, put it on hold following the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

The EC says it will observe the necessary safety protocols if the time comes for the registration exercise to commence and it intends to do this late in June.

On Tuesday, June 2, 2020, the Commission held a pilot registration exercise in some selected areas across the country. The process was however not without some challenges, which the EC has said it will address.