The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has invited the Hot FM broadcaster who interviewed Apostle Kwabena Owusu Adjei, the man who purportedly threatened the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission.

A letter to the radio station sighted by Citi News asked the station to avail the interviewer, Isaac Darko Boamah, Awal Saeed Mohammed and one other described as “Gargantuan lady”.

They are to report to the CID Headquarters on Monday, June 15, 2020, at 10 am to assist with investigations.

“It would be appreciated if you could release the host of the show, Mr. Isaac Darko Boamah, Mr. Awal Saeed Mohammed, and the said lady to report to Superintendent/IU at the CID Headquarters, 4th floor, room 13 on Monday, 15/06/2020 at 1000hrs to assist with investigations,” the letter noted.

Hot FM on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, spoke to Apostle Kwabena Owusu Adjei on a Facebook Live after some statements he had made a few days earlier concerning the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa, and President Nana Akufo-Addo.

The pastor in a viral video allegedly warned Jean Mensa to suspend the plans to compile a new voters register or risk being killed.

He also made comments concerning the death of Abuakwa North MP, J.B. Danquah-Adu in 2016.

Apostle Kwabena Owusu Adjei, the General Overseer of the Hezekiah Prayer Ministries, was arrested during the interview with Hot FM at a “secret location” in Accra.

He has been slapped with charges of threat of death, offensive conducive to the breach of peace and possession of narcotic drugs

Meanwhile, a drug test conducted on Apostle Kwabena Owusu Adjei reportedly tested positive for tramadol and cannabis.

Read the invitation letter below:

