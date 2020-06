In this edition of the Citi Business Festival, Bernard Avle speaks to Grace Anim-Yeboah, the business banking director of Absa Ghana, about keeping your business alive during a crisis.

She talks about the need to focus on cash and profit, more than just revenue. She also discusses the need to look for existing opportunities and take advantage of them.

The 2020 edition of the Citi Business Festival is sponsored by Absa Ghana.

Listen to the podcast below.