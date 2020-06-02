The first of the four virtual business forums for this year’s Citi Business Festival is scheduled to come off on Tuesday [June 2, 2020] on Citi TV.

Christened ‘Reboot’, the virtual business forum, will be discussing how you can restart your business after COVID-19.

Discussants include; Michael Mensah-Baah, Chief Operating Officer of Absa Bank Ghana Limited, Tarka Awori, CEO of Busara Africa.

Others are; Dr. Abdallah Ali Nakyea, Managing Partner of Ali-Nakyea and Associates and Michael Kottoh, Managing Partner of Konfidants.

The forum, which will be via zoom, will be live on Citi TV and Facebook from 11:00am to 1:00pm.

Interested persons could participate via zoom by contacting 0205-973-973.

This year’s edition of the Citi Business Festival is sponsored by Absa Bank, GIPC, Citi 97.3FM and powered by the most comprehensive business news website; citibusinessnews.com.