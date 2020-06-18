The success of every agricultural venture hinges on the analysis and assessment of some underlying elements.

Individuals who have thus developed interest have been encouraged to pay critical attention to the focus areas in order to maximise the desired results therein.

On Thursday, June 18, 2020 edition of the Citi Business Festival, President of Ghana Chamber of Agribusiness, Anthony Morisson who discussed the topic: “The opportunities in the agribusiness value chain”, gave 12 enlightening factors prospective agriculturists must deliberate upon, make continuous consultations on and have a plan to achieve them so come out successful.

Here are the 12 keys he shared:

Seed breeder/multiplier: You have to get a variety of seeds for your agriculture venture.

Land acquisition: Get the land for the farm. A soil scientist can help you acquire the land because the land must be suitable for production.

Soil testing: The soil has to be tested to determine its viability for the intended purpose.

Ploughing: Look for the one who has the machinery to clear and plough the land. Go in for a ploughing specialist who knows that because you are coming to do maize, for instance, he will know the right depth at which he will plough the land. A wrong depth for a particular crop can distort the whole process.

Seeding: There are different processes for planting seeds. One can apply fertilizer first to the land or combine the seedling together with the fertilizer application.

Farm management: How do you manage your farm? Get the right skills and the best farm management practices.

Pest control/management: Get an entomologist or pest specialist who will identify pests and their control mechanisms.

Harvesting: The time of harvest is critical. The humidity, temperature or dryness of the weather must be identified so that the product does not go bad after harvesting. So you bring in the post-harvest specialist to determine the right time to harvest to prevent losses.

Storage: This must be done in a humid area. Food must not be transported anyhow. There are special ways of loading food onto trucks for warehousing or processing. Here, quality control testing can be done to check if the food contains no aflatoxins.

Market: Identify your target market and the institutions that need your product. Do not set up too far from the market so you can beat down the cost of transportation.

Financing: How do you access your financing together with the marketing? Identify the risks and gains along the way.

Accommodation facilities for workers: If you have to make your workers to go back home from work every day, it could lead to pilfering on the farm. So by the time you project your product values, some will have been stolen and not meet your target.

