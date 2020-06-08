In this edition of the Citi Business Festival 2020, Kojo Akoto Boateng hosts Maximus Ametorgoh of Pop Out and Stephen Naasei Boadi of Enable Growth Consult on the topic “understanding the numbers and analytics for strategic positioning.

They both give education on the relevance of the digital space for businesses, how they can take advantage of it and how to interpret the data and numbers as seen in the digital space.

The Citi Business Festival 2020 is sponsored by Absa and supported by the GIPC.