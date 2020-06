In this edition of the Citi Business Festival 2020, Bernard Avle hosts the Managing Partner of Ali-Nakyea & Associates, Dr. Abdallah Ali-Nakyea to share insights on the topic “Tax compliance in abnormal times”

He shares insights on compliance with tax obligations amidst the COVID-19 outbreak and some tax concessions companies can take advantage of.

