A Digital Strategist, Jemila Abdulai, says people working from home due to COVID-19 restrictions can be productive by implementing the right strategies.

According to her, although working from home could be different and challenging for some people, adopting the right routine could enhance productivity.

Speaking on the on-air series of the Citi Business Festival, she said working from home should be approached with a productive mindset.

“Come up with a routine. It can be as granular as what you do in the hour or it can be as general as a weekly routine. Also state what you aim to achieve as part of the routine. You also need to have a to- do list, but I would say keep it to not more than 3 things because in most cases, I don’t even finish those three things. But if you keep it to one to two or three and you are able to do at least two, it gives you a sense of how to get things done,” she said.

“This gives you energy for the next day. But if you have a list of ten things and you only do one, it discourages you. Also figure out when you are most productive,” she added.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has seen all businesses, except for essential service providers, asking their employees to work from home, in an effort to practice social distancing and lessen a possible spread of the virus.

In the wake of the pandemic, Twitter told its employees to work from home to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

In a blog post, the social media giant said it was mandatory for staff in Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea to work remotely. The company also said it was “strongly encouraging” all of its 5,000 employees around the world to not come into work.

Guinness Ghana also joined a growing number of institutions in Ghana that activated a work from home policy.

Currently, Ghana has confirmed nearly 10,000 COVID-19 cases with 3,645 recoveries and 48 deaths.

Globally, according to the Johns Hopkins University, the total number of confirmed cases has surpassed 7 million with 402,730 deaths and 3.14 million recoveries.

