On the first forum in the #CitiBusinessFestival, Bernard Avle hosted Taaka Awori, Michael Mensah-Baah, Dr Abdallah Ali-Nakyea and Michael Kottoh to talk about restarting your business after COVID-19.

Highlights

The Chief Operating Officer for Absa Ghana, Michael MensaCOVID-19 said the COVID-19 pandemic has forced businesses to think and strategize on many new ways of doing things, some of which will prove very useful even after the pandemic.

Managing Partner of Konfidants, Michael Kottoh stressed that there is an urgent need to take advantage of some of the opportunities that COVID-19 has presented since they will likely not last for long.

Taaka Awori, the CEO of Busara Africa said leaders of industries and organizations need to be agile in managing ambiguities around the period but ensure that they still focus on service since people are now searching for businesses with fair equitable practices that are environmentally friendly, among other things.

Meanwhile, the Managing Partner of Ali-Nakyea & Associates, Dr Abdallah Ali-Nakyea has called on companies to put in place adequate structures to earn more revenue from the digital sector and other sectors that are thriving due to COVID-19 in order to provide support to the ones that aren’t.