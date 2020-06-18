Individuals who wish to make significant profits as they venture into the business of agriculture have been encouraged to give prominence to cash crops given their enormous benefits in sustainable food production.

Commercial Manager at RMG Ghana, Martin Tettey Nartey gave the insights on the Citi Business Festival on-air series on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

While speaking on the topic “Understanding Commercial Agriculture”, Mr. Nartey shared some seven high demanding yet profitable agriculture products one could consider when entering into the agricultural space.

Cashew: It is now an emerging competitor to cocoa when it comes to foreign income earning. Mango: It is very profitable although you need to understand the mango production. It needs a lot of tact either than that you will not achieve the right results. Coconut: This is the newest kid on the block. We have hybrids that can start bearing fruits from as early as three and a half to four years. Literature tells us that one coconut tree can last for at least 60 years. So if you keep your agriculture practices right one point, you can then be able to harvest for the next sixty years. It will interest you to know that coconut is one of the interesting crops you can venture into. Orange flesh sweet potatoes: It was championed by Kofi Annan. It has a lot of nutrients and it’s good for children. Now people use it for other feeds. It has the biggest export value and it’s making a lot of waves. It does not have a lot of problems when it comes to insect and disease control. So it is one investment opportunity because, within three months, one acre can give you within three to five tonnes. Cabbage Bell peppers Chilly pepper

The 2020 edition of the Citi Business Festival has a line-up of radio and TV discussions.

It is featuring virtual business fora that would be live on Citi TV.

The month-long festival of business events and on-air activities provides inspiration, business ideas, and information for persons who are starting, building or growing their businesses.

This year’s edition of the Citi Business Festival is brought to you by Citi FM and Absa bank. It is supported by GIPC and Ghana’s comprehensive business news website, citibusinessnews.com.