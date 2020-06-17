The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has denied allegations that it is under-reporting Ghana’s COVID-19 death toll.

Pressure group Occupy Ghana in a statement on Monday, June 15, 2020, said the reported COVID-19 related deaths reported so far cannot be right.

OccupyGhana argued that though 38 deaths have been reported from the Ashanti Region alone, less than 20 of those deaths are included in the national count.

“There is cause to suspect that the death numbers are being massaged. The reported 54 deaths [as of June 15, 2020] cannot be right. For instance, even though 38 deaths have been reported from the Ashanti Region alone, less than 20 of those deaths are included in the national count,” OccupyGhana noted in a statement.

But the Ghana Health Service in responding to the allegations in a statement denied the allegations saying reporting of figures requires verification and validation thereby describing the allegations as “unfair and an affront to our professional integrity.”

“The reporting on data including deaths and recoveries at the National level goes beyond just numbers and includes epidemiological and clinical states of the cases. It requires a bit more time to verify and validate. In that context, the Regional-level data will normally be higher than the National data at any given time.”

“Going by this norm, the region will first report through their Situational Report to Director-General and other partners. We must remember that the Regional Health Administration is part of the Ghana Health Service and as such if there is a grand scheme to massage the figures on deaths as is being alleged, the region will not report such figures through its situational report. This allegation of data massaging, in our opinion is very unfair and an affront to our professional integrity,” portions of the Ghana Health Service statement read.

Ghana’s COVID-19 related deaths

Meanwhile, as of Wednesday, June 17, 2020, Ghana had recorded eight new Coronavirus deaths raising the cumulative toll to 66 with the total case count also rising to 12,590 after 397 new cases.

However, the number of recovered persons has also risen to 4,410.

This leaves Ghana with 8,114 active cases, according to the latest update from the Ghana Health Service.

Five thousand one hundred and seventy-one cases were from general surveillance.

Of the active cases, there are currently 13 persons in severe condition and four in a critical condition.

Cases per Region

Greater Accra Region – 7,419

Ashanti Region – 2,362

Western Region – 993

Central Region – 694

Eastern Region – 284

Volta Region – 278

Upper East Region – 241

Oti Region – 101

Western North Region – 81

Northern Region – 52

Savannah Region – 35

Upper West Region – 32

Bono East Region – 14

North East Region – 2

Bono Region – 1

Ahafo Region – 1

