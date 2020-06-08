The coalition of Muslim organizations in Ghana (COMOG) is calling on the Electoral Commission (EC) and the National Democratic Congress to resolve their grievances prior to the upcoming 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.

COMOG in a statement said this will restore hope and confidence in Ghana’s electoral system.

“It will be in the best interest of all citizens of Ghana and the international community for the impending election 2020 in Ghana to come out as peaceful, free and fair to ensure that Ghana will continue to be recognized as the beacon of democracy on the African continent and in the world.”

“It is the fervent hope of COMOG to see the EC, the NDC, and other stakeholders resolve their differences amicably to restore hope and confidence in the electoral system of Ghana,” it said.

The Electoral Commission is set to compile a new voters’ register for the upcoming 2020 general elections, but the commission has taken out the current identification card as part of the prerequisite for getting onto the new roll.

The NDC argues that the decision of the EC to reject an existing voter ID as part of identification documents will disenfranchise many Ghanaians.

The NDC has thus gun to court over the issue.