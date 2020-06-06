The Special Aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, Joyce Bawa Mogtari has said compiling a new voters’ register for the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections is ‘unnecessary’.

“At a time that we have just six months to the elections, when would you compile the register? When will you exhibit it for people to go and crosscheck before we go to the polls? I think that timing is of the essence.”

“I think the decision to go out there to compile a new voters’ register at this time is unnecessary and also, so far for, all the reasons and the mistakes that the Electoral Commission itself has made actually compromises the whole process. And it gives citizens the cause to call for some redress. I look forward to the Supreme Court to determine this matter in a way that settles this issue for the citizens of this country and not necessarily for the NDC,” she said.

Madam Joyce Bawa Mogtari made the remark on Citi TV‘s weekend current affairs program, The Big Issue on Saturday, June 6, 2020.

Meanwhile, a former Member of Parliament for the Bantama Constituency, Henry Kokofu on the same show questioned the NDC’s position on the compilation of the new roll, saying the opposition party’s position is not clear.

“The first thing Ghanaians want to know is the NDC’s position. Is it that they want the new voters’ register but they want inclusion of current voters ID card to be a form of identity or they do not want the new register at all.”

“They confuse themselves along the line. At one breadth you think they want the new register but want old voter ID card as a prerequisite and another breadth, they talk like they don’t the new register at all,” he said.

Background

The Electoral Commission (EC) is set to compile new voters registration for the upcoming 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections beginning last week of June.

The NDC and other civil society organisations have kicked against the move.

But the EC is bent on compiling the new register regardless of the agitations