COVID-19 contact tracers in the Ashanti Region, Dawud Ibrahim have raised concerns of supposed neglect by the Ashanti Regional authorities.

According to the Coalition of Contact Tracers, health authorities in the region have reduced their stipend from GHS150 to GHS70.

They also claim that they lack appropriate Personal Protection Equipment.

“When we go out to pick samples, the only thing they give us is nose masks, hand gloves and sanitizers. These are the only three things that they give,” leader of the coalition, Dawud Ibrahim said in an interview on Eyewitness News.

“Initially, our job description was different from what we were doing. They said when someone tests positive, we go to the place and get the list of people he or she had contact with as the cases were going up, our job description has changed, but they still give us the old PPE,” he said.

On the alleged reduction in their stipend, Mr. Ibrahim argued that the government announced the payment of GHS150 per month to contact tracers which was paid within the first month.

He said he could not fathom why the amount has slashed without any prior notice.

He also complained that they earlier refused to continue with the contact tracing because of the slash but subsequently resumed work.

“We’ve worked 36 days, but we’ve not received a penny yet,” Dawud Ibrahim lamented.