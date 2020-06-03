Germany will remove its general warning against travel to European countries from 15 June, the German foreign minister said on Wednesday.

However, it will continue to advise against travel to Britain for as long as the UK government continues to demand a 14-day quarantine for new arrivals.

Foreign minister Heiko Mass said that in place of the general travel warning, the German government will issue travel advice for individual destinations based on criteria including local infection rates and healthcare provision.

A general warning against travel remains in place for other countries, including Turkey.