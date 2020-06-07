The Ghana Mission in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has served notice that it will begin the evacuation of stranded Ghanaians in the country on Friday, June 12, 2020.

Fees for the evacuation have been pegged at GHS 4,000 and GHS 7,900 for economy and business class respectively.

Another flight with the Ghanaians will arrive in the country on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

Booking and sale of air tickets will commence at the emirates’ office and online platform on Monday, June 8, 2020.

“Though the UAE authorities have granted amnesty and issued waivers on fines for persons who have overstayed their visas, the mission still entreats all evacuees to contact the nearest immigration office to assist them properly clear themselves before proceeding to purchase tickets. Evacuees are also to forward the following information to the Ghana Mission in the UAE before their flight date with a copy of their air ticket, Ghana contact telephone number. passport number and address of the final destination in Ghana”, a statement from the Ghana mission in UAE announced.

Meanwhile, all returnees to Ghana would be subjected to the mandatory 14-day quarantine period upon arrival as part of ongoing measures to control and contain the spread of the COVID-19 disease.

Stranded Ghanaians in Dubai

Some Ghanaians who traveled to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to seek greener pastures but have become stranded are calling on the government to repatriate them.

Leader of the stranded Ghanaians whose name was given as Moses said the Ghanaian Consulate in UAE has not attended to their request.

He said, although they have received support from the Prince of the UAE, they still want to be brought back home since they are not getting employment there.

Ghana’s borders remain closed as part of measures to stop the importation of the Coronavirus disease into the country.

The borders were closed in March 2020.

Ghana’s borders still closed but stranded Ghanaians abroad to be evacuated

Ghana’s President, Nana Akufo-Addo has indicated that his government has put in place measures to evacuate Ghanaians who have been stranded abroad due to the border closure.

He disclosed that the individuals who will be evacuated will be made to undergo mandatory quarantine and other safety protocols.

“Our border, by air, land, and sea, remains closed until further notice for human traffic. However, given that there are Ghana residents stranded abroad, a special dispensation is going to be given for their evacuation back to Ghana, where they will be subjected to the mandatory quarantine and safety protocols,” he said.