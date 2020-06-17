The state government responsible for Nigeria’s most-crowded city, Lagos, has suspended indefinitely the planned reopening of mosques and churches this weekend as a result of a rise in the number of coronavirus cases.

Nigeria now has more than 17,000 cases of Covid-19, the respiratory infection caused by the virus, almost half of them in Lagos State.

A lockdown was imposed on 30 March in the major hubs of Lagos state, neighbouring Ogun state, and the capital, Abuja.

Two weeks ago, as part of the second phase of easing of coronavirus restrictions, plans were announced to reopen places of worship and hotels.

The easing of restrictions is to go ahead as planned in the rest of the country.