One of the main doctors’ unions in Nigeria says its members will go ahead with a strike on Monday over poor pay and a lack of personal protective equipment for health workers.

The Association of Resident Doctors says they will stop providing all services including emergency care and coronavirus treatment.

The union’s president, Aliyu Sokomba, said the government had failed to respond to the doctors’ demands, including a call for extra payment to reflect the increased risk they faced during the pandemic.

Nigeria has recorded more than 15,000 cases of Covid-19 and more than 400 deaths.

The association represents around a third of Nigeria’s doctors.