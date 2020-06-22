The coronavirus crisis should lead to more integrity and less hypocrisy in politics and society, Pope Francis has said.

In an excerpt from a recent interview with his biographer, the head of the Catholic church said: “This crisis is affecting us all, rich and poor alike and putting a spotlight on hypocrisy.

“I am worried by the hypocrisy of certain political personalities who speak of facing up to the crisis.

“Of the problem of hunger in the world, but who in the meantime manufacture weapons.

“This is a time to be converted from this kind of function of hypocrisy. It’s a time for integrity. Either we are coherent with our beliefs or we lose everything.”