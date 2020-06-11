The US has surpassed 2 million coronavirus cases, with the number of infections rising in 21 different states.

The new case count comes as many states ease lockdown measures and move towards a return to normal life. The death toll in the US is now almost 113,000.

Meanwhile, experts with Harvard’s Global Health Institute say that the US could see as many as 200,000 virus-related deaths by September.

“Even if we don’t have increasing cases, even if we keep things flat, it’s reasonable to expect that we’re going to hit 200,000 deaths sometime during the month of September,”

Ashish Jha, the head of the institute told CNN. “And that’s just through September. The pandemic won’t be over in September.”