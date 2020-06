Ghana has recorded 262 new COVID-19 cases.

The country’s total count as at 0500GMT on Saturday, June 13, 2020 is now 11,118.

The number of people who have recovered are now 3,979 with the death toll staying at 48 as the Ghana Health Service’s update continues to show a steady increase in the number of active cases.

Currently, the number of active cases is 7,091, most of whom are asymptomatic.