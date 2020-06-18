The Ashanti Regional Director of Health, Dr Emmanuel Tenkorang has disclosed that all COVID-19 treatment centres in the Ashanti Region are currently full.

This is due to the surge in the number of infections.

The Ashanti Region has recorded the second-highest COVID-19 infections in Ghana with 2,364.

Speaking to Citi News Dr. Tenkorang said health authorities are now converting some wards at the Kumasi south hospital to accommodate persons with the disease for treatment.

“Almost all the treatment centres are now full. Okomfo Anokye has 18 beds and Kumasi South, 20. So a total of 38 beds are now full. So we need to expand the number of beds in the treatment centres. So we decided that we are going to expand Kumasi South from the existing 20 beds to 41 beds. We’ve also secured 7 beds at Senkyeresu Hospital to support our treatment facility.”

Meanwhile, at a press briefing, the Deputy Ashanti Regional Director of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Ofori Yeboah said it has recorded the death of one medical doctor with 96 health workers contracting the virus.

“14 have recovered and we are still keeping an eye on the 82 left. They are being cared for in their respective homes. In all the major areas, we have health workers contracting the disease,” he added.

Health officials in the Ashanti Region are worried over the disregard for the COVID-19 safety protocols by residents.

Ashanti Regional Director of Health, Dr Emmanuel Tenkorang, warns there could be an increase in Covid-19 related deaths if the public continues to flout the protocols.