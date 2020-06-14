One hundred and seventeen new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the Ashanti Region, pushing the total case count to 2,205.

These new infections were announced by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) in its latest COVID-19 update on June 14, 2020.

The region’s death toll has increased to 38 after five new deaths were recorded.

28 new recoveries also increased the total number of recoveries in the region to 683.

Meanwhile, the country’s COVID-19 case count has increased to 11,422.

The Ashanti Region has consistently maintained its position as the region with the second-highest number of cases in the country.

The Regional Health Directorate at recently named the Obuasi Municipality as the district with the most cases in the region.

Regional Breakdown

Greater Accra Region – 6,997

Ashanti Region – 2,021

Western Region – 951

Central Region – 621

Volta Region – 250

Eastern Region – 204

Upper East Region – 128

Oti Region – 94

Western North Region – 79

Northern Region – 37

Upper West Region – 22

Bono East Region – 13

North East Region – 2

Savannah Region – 1

Bono Region – 1

Ahafo Region – 1

