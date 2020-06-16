Ghana’s COVID-19 case count has risen to 12,193. This comes after confirmation of 229 new cases.

According to the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kumah-Aboagye, the cases were recorded in nine regions with the Ashanti Region confirming the most number of new cases.

Of the 229 new cases, 70 were from the Ashanti region followed by the Central region with 42 cases and then 34 cases in the Savanna region.

The number of recoveries has also slightly increased to 4,326. Four new deaths have also confirmed.

The deaths, all of which were in Accra include a woman and three men.

The government has come under criticism from various quarters including pressure group OccupyGhana which in a statement on Monday said it had grounds to suspect that the government is “massaging” the figures.

“There is cause to suspect that the death numbers are being massaged. The reported 54 deaths [as of June 14, 2020] so far cannot be right. For instance, even though 38 deaths have been reported from the Ashanti Region alone, less than 20 of those deaths are included in the national count,” OccupyGhana noted in a statement.

But Dr. Patrick Kumah-Aboagye at the press briefing indicated that the government does not manipulate the COVID-19 data.

He explained that all figures reported at the national level are recorded at the local level, authenticated at the national level.