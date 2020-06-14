Ghana’s COVID-19 case count has shot up to 11,964.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo confirmed this in an address on Sunday, June 14, 2020.

“Understandably, much focus has been placed on the rise in the total number of confirmed cases. As at midnight of 13th June, the total number of positives, cumulatively, stands at eleven thousand, nine hundred and sixty-four (11,964), out of the two hundred and fifty-four thousand three hundred and thirty-one (254,331), tests conducted.”

The President also indicated that 4,258 patients had fully recovered and have been discharged.

Comparing global statistics to Ghana’s, the President pointed out that “with fifty-four (54) deaths currently reported by the Ghana Health Service thus far in Ghana, the ratio of deaths to positive cases stands at 0.4%, compared to the global average of 5.5%, and the African average of 2.6%.”

“The number of severe and critically ill also continues to be low. I am relating all these figures not to engender any false, feel-good factor, but as statements of fact that must provide the context for us, when we examine our figures.”

“If, indeed, we are to be guided by the data, then we must look at the data in all its ramifications, not just one particular aspect of them. That is the proper way to do justice to the data,” the President added.

The latest update comes barely 24 hours after the Ghana Health Service had confirmed that 304 more people had tested positive for coronavirus.

